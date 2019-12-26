Interactive Christmas tree dazzles Delhiites at Winter Carnival

Adding to the festive cheer, Delhi Tourism, Government of Delhi, organised the Winter Carnival at the Garden of Five Senses which harbours the Christmas spirit, and is decked to create a festive ambience with a first of its kind, 20 ft tall interactive Christmas tree to symbolise the togetherness of the community.



Programmed to light up in vibrant hues when people come together and stand on the pressure spots, the tree lights up with soft illuminations. Upon four or more people standing at the interactive pressure spots, the tree lights up its Christmas Star, displaying over a 100 mesmerising designs.

The Collective Interactive Experience (CIE) of seeing the tree light up in a myriad of patterns and hues has been one of the most cherished highlights for visitors at the Garden of Five Senses. People across ages stood around the tree, watching its illuminations radiate the colourful Christmas vibe and harmony.

Combining the season's festivities with performances and good food, Delhi Tourism offers events that enable the spirit of togetherness and celebrations within the community.