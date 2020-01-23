Initiative to popularise Bangla language and literature

Bangla is one of the most-spoken languages in the world. Almost 200 million people speak Bangla, making it the sixth most spoken language.



To acknowledge the fact, ensure effective dissemination and inculcate interest of present generation in Bangla language and literature, efforts are being taken by various Bengali organisations spread across the length and breadth of the country.

One such organisation, Bengal Association, Delhi organised one day summit of All India Bengalee Association (AIBA) on January 19, 2020 at Muktadhara, Gole Market, New Delhi. AIBA Annual Summit was inaugurated by Anuradha Mitra, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Government of India.

About 80 delegates from Delhi and various parts of the country participated.

Thirty two delegates representing Bengal Associations of various cities/states also participated in the event. Participants with their expertise and experience brought around the table, engaging in fruitful, constructive and interactive participation.

The delegates from Ahmedabad, Assam, Gujarat, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Patna, Jaipur, Pune, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Bangaluru, Nagpur, Ranchi, Jharkhand, etc. braving the cold weather participated enthusiastically.

The meeting witnessed particiants' continuous engagement, enthusiasm and high quality of debate and a lot of ground was covered across the various work streams during the day.

The participants agreed and decided to work together for dissemination of Bangla language and literature. They also unanimously agreed to strengthen AIBA and work under this umbrella.

AIBA is playing a significant role in bringing together relevant associations to work collaboratively and strategically, through an open and inclusive participatory process.

Tapan Sengupta and Moloy Roy were reelected Chairman and Convenor, respectively along with other office bearers.

The decisions taken during the meeting will help identifying various impediments and to develop methods to overcome them.