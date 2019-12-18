Indulge in the Christmas festivities with Shangri-La's

Shangri-La's – Eros Hotel, New Delhi, would like you to enjoy the yuletide spirit with their special offerings this festive season. Nestled conveniently in the heart of the city, the hotel provides a myriad of celebratory offerings, including an array of exquisite dining experiences in an enchanting atmosphere with cheerful rhythms, tree lighting and more.



Santa's Chalet at Mister Chai

Mister Chai opens up Santa's lair with innovative and tempting Christmas treats such as plum pudding, stollen and minced pies. You can also select the most exciting Christmas gifts for your loved ones from a range of delectable hampers, filled with classic Christmas favourites like a gingerbread house, chocolate Santa, cookies, plum pudding and more.

From 7 December onwards

Dining Experiences

Christmas Eve dinner

Tamra is offering a Christmas feast to remember. Come and enjoy a traditional mix of British delicacies, Scottish grills, as well as favourites from Southeast Asia and the Northwest frontiers.

INR 3,295 plus taxes per person

7 to 11:30 p.m.

Christmas Brunch

Create memories with family and friends while enjoying the city's favourite Christmas brunch at Tamra on December 25. The traditional Christmas spread will include roasted turkey, suckling pig, and a variety of fresh seafood. There is also Chef Nisa's signature buffet spread, with a selection of Southeast Asian dishes, a Teppanyaki grill, as well as sushi and sashimi. Macanese is a speciality, and there will be a special Christmas pudding, stollen cake and other delectable Christmas goodies at the dessert counter as well. Over and above the festive food fare, there will be Christmas carols and a designated play area for kids, making for a perfect Christmas celebration.

INR 3,295 plus taxes per person 12:30 pm to 3:30 p.m.