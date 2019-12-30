India's biggest pet festival culminates in Delhi

Pet Fed, India's Biggest Pet Festival & Limca World Record Holder of 'Biggest Dog Carnival', presented by Cozo Pet concluded their second and final day of its New Year special edition in Delhi. The fluffy little friends adored their much deserved day-out as Pet Fed, winds up with its sixth and final day with all the enthusiasm on December 29, 2019, Sunday at NSIC Grounds, Okhla.



The two days of the cutest weekend of the year witnessed a footfall of over 3674+ pets. The 2nd day swanked of numerous activities like Comedy Central Follow Me, Temptation Alley, Pets Got Talent, Pet fashion show & the most loved Police Dog Show which was done in association with Delhi Police Crime Dog Squad by 12 police dogs & 22 officer handlers, in the presence of the ACP. The festival was also open to people who don't have pets but simply wished to attend Pet Fed & be around thousands of pooches to get a good dose of puppy love.

The Play Area was a must drop by for dogs for an Agility have-a-go, trampolines, ball pools, doggo slides, and ring slides. There was also a dedicated cat zone foolproof for the cats to climb, have fun & immerse in. The cat zone organised an international cat show in association with World Cat Federation on both the days & it had a lot of cool perks for our feline friends. In addition, there was a wealth of pet displays and completions which were on the stage!

The adoption camp was the much-loved spot for pet lovers who have wanted to get home a bundle of joy but hadn't found their furry partner yet. In short, there was something for everyone at the festival. With the Delhi & Bangalore Pet Fed turning out to be super amazing, get set to witness Pet Fed, India's Biggest Pet Festival & Limca World Record Holder of 'Biggest Dog Carnival', in Mumbai now!

Fashion Show–This is a fun activity where the human and their pets dressed in amazing pet couture walk down the ramp in style

Retail Therapy & More–with over 150 brands from across India and abroad, pet owners will get to indulge in the best of products and services which they usually would not be aware of. There are also Food & Drinks available for humans where they can chill with their pets, eat, drink & celebrate!

Free Desi Ticket–To encourage more and more people to adopt our beloved Indies and give them a loving home, we extend a Free Entry to the parents of Indie/Desi Pets at the festival.