Indian handicrafts attract visitors at Sichuan's fair

Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts with the support of Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), Ministry of Textiles ensured participation of Indian Handicrafts Exporters in the 24th Chinese New Year Shopping Festival and Imported Goods Trade Fair in Chengdu, Sichuan province held at International Convention and Exhibition Center Chengdu, Sichuan, China from January 14 – 21, 2020. The show was organised by Sichuan Expo Economics Development Co. Ltd.



12 (twelve) member exporters of the Council participated in the event showcasing wide range of handicrafts, textiles, home furnishing, hand crocheted embroidery, fashion accessories, jute products, and incense sticks among many other things, informed Rakesh Kumar, Director General – EPCH.

Yu Bin from Provincial Department of Commerce of China inaugurated the event in the presence of other dignitaries from New Zealand, Korea, Malaysia and Czech Republic.

Along with member participation, EPCH also promoted forthcoming 49th edition of IHGF-Delhi Fair Spring 2020 and Chinese buyers showed keen interest to visit India to source from the show which is to be held at India Expo Centre and Mart, Greater Noida from April 15-19, 2020.

The fair provided a comprehensive platform to Indian exporters to showcase their value-added products to the most influential buyers and designers in China. During last few years, export of Indian handicrafts to China is on increasing trend. Such interactions between both Indian exporters and Chinese importers will further help in promotion of Indian crafts in China, elaborated Kumar.