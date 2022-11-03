India Tecton - Architectural Expressions in India, an exhibition of photographs by Nicolaus Schmidt from Germany, will be presented by the India International Centre (IIC).

The exhibition will be inaugurated today at 6:30 pm by H. E. Philipp Ackermann, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany and Rahaab Allana, Curator, 'Alkazi Foundation of the Arts'.

The exhibition, which is an analytical and interpretative view of India's architectural heritage through a series of focused photographs, will be on view for the viewers daily from November 5 to November 14, 2022, at IIC's Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, from 11 am to 7 pm.