India Pavilion opens at Domotex Fair

India Pavilion at the Domotex International Trade Fair was inaugurated on January 10, 2020, by Vijoy Kumar Singh, Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India in the presence of Madan Lal Raigar, Consulate General of India, Hamburg (Germany).



Also present on the occasion were Sibin C, Director Industries, Government of Punjab, Siddh Nath Singh, Chairman, CEPC, Umesh Kumar Gupta, Bodh Raj Malhotra, Feroze Waziri, Shree Ram Maurya, Members of Committee of Administration, CEPC, Sanjay Kumar, Executive Director, CEPC, Dr Rajnikant, Padmashree Awardee, Expert on GI, President and Vice President of Deutsche Messe, officials of HCSSC, HEPC, EPCH, National Jute Board, participants and buyers.

Council organised the participation of its 116 Member exporters in the world's largest exhibition of floor coverings at Hannover.

It also arranged the live demonstration of the different processes carpet weaving in the theme pavilion of carpets i.e. the charka for spinning of yarn, charkha for reeling of yarn, three looms for showing different type of carpet weaving from Bhadohi, Jaipur, Srinagar on knotted and tufted loom.

The main attraction of the theme pavilion is the weaving of Indian prime Minister Narendra Modi's portrait on tufted loom frame.

Council set up the theme pavilion not only to create awareness about the different processes of carpet weaving but also to show the strength of India handmade carpet industry to cater to the demand of the end consumer according to their taste, need and requirement. Trade fair will go on until January 13, 2020.