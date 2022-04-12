IIC set to host 'The Shadow Circus' exhibition

India International Centre (IIC) is all set to host 'The Shadow Circus', a personal archive of Tibetan Resistance (1957-1974). A project by Ritu Sarin and Tenzing Sonam in collaboration with Natasha Ginwala, the exhibition re-evaluates the audio-visual material that Ritu and Tenzing have gathered over the years by weaving in Lhamo Tsering's personal archives, thus presenting a re-mastered version of their documentary to create a more complete and complex mosaic of this largely obscure story.

Archival photographs, letters and documents, maps and video installations are going to be on view. Its preview will be on April 20, 2022, at 6 pm.

As part of this exhibition, there will be several related programmes.

On April 21 at 6:30 pm in C D Deshmukh Auditorium, 'The Sweet Requiem', a 91-minute film will be screened by Ritu Sarin and Tenzing Sonam. The film is a recipient of the NETPAC Award for best film at the Kolkata International Film Festival 2018.

The film is about Dolkar, who at the age of eight, fled her home with her father to escape the Chinese armed forces and faced an arduous journey across the Himalayas. Now 26, she lives in a Tibetan refugee colony in Delhi, where an unexpected encounter with a man from her past awakens long-suppressed memories, propelling Dolkar on an obsessive search for the truth.

On April 23 at 5:30 pm, a gallery walkthrough will happen with Ritu Sarin and Tenzing Sonam.

On 26 April at 6:30 pm, Ritu Sarin and Tenzing Sonam will be in conversation with Latika Gupta in IIC's art gallery.

'Walking the Himalayas', an illustrated talk by poet and activist Tenzin Tsundue about his recent walk across the Himalayas, will take place on April 30.