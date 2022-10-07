IIC is set to celebrate 'A festival of the Arts'

India International Centre (IIC) is all set to host its yearly event, 'The IIC Experience: A Festival of the Arts' from October 14, 2022, along with two new exhibitions on the same day.

'Treasures of Khuda Bakhsh Oriental Public Library' is an exhibition of texts, reproductions of archival photographs, facsimiles of rare books, digitised copies of illuminated and illustrated manuscripts, including 'Tarikh-e-Khandan-e-Timuriyah', the 'Ramayana', 'Sirat-i-Firuz Shahi' and 'Hisab-e-Fauji' of Maharaja Ranjit Singh and other digital reproductions from the collection of the Khuda Bakhsh Oriental Public Library, Patna. Its inauguration will take place at 4 pm. The exhibition will happen in the conference room I.

Another exhibition, titled 'Handloom and handicrafts', is all about textiles and crafts, including demonstrations by master weavers and master craftspeople. Its inauguration will take place at 5 pm. The exhibition will happen at Gandhi - King Memorial Plaza.

Both exhibitions will remain on view until October 20, 2022, from 11 am to 7 pm.

At 6:30 pm, the inauguration of 'The IIC Experience: A Festival of the Arts' will be done by N N Vohra, Life Trustee, IIC, which will be followed by 'Uncharted Seas', a Kathak presentation by 'Aditi Mangaldas Dance Company' and 'The Drishtikon Dance Foundation'. The concept and choreography are done by Aditi Mangaldas. The vocal compositions are by Shubha Mudgal and Aneesh Pradhan. Musicians Mohit Gangani (table), Ashish Gangani (pakhawaj and effects) and Faraz Ahmed (vocal and harmonium) will also be there at the event, which will take place at IIC's Fountain Lawns.

At 8 pm, 'Food Festival: The Lost Gems of Rohilkhand' will be prepared by Chef Aslam Khansama at the Rose Garden.

In the end, the film festival 'New Wave - Rebellious Poets of Cinema' will begin at C.D. Deshmukh Auditorium at 8:30 pm. It'll be curated by Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, the award-winning filmmaker.