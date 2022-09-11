IIC hosts 'War through the Eyes of Children'

The India International Centre (IIC) is organising 'War through the Eyes of Children', an exhibition of historical drawings by Polish children in 1946 which record their experiences during World War II and the German occupation of 1939-1945, which have been preserved at the Central Archives of Modern Records in Warsaw, Poland and in the Ministry of Education from 1945-1966. The exhibition also included contemporary drawings of Ukrainian children, related to the current war, collected on the 'Mom, I See War' portal.

With the collaboration between the Polish Institute, New Delhi and the Embassy of Ukraine, the exhibition has been put on view from September 10 to September 16, 2022, at IIC's Annexe Art Gallery from 11 am to 7 pm.