IIC begins its 'Spring Festival of Dance and Music'
India International Centre (IIC) has started its 'Spring Festival of Dance and Music' today and will continue till April 7, 2022.
The event will begin at 6 pm with a Kathak recital by Arti Shrivastava Gedam from Delhi. She is the disciple of Gurus Prerna Shrimali, Samiksha Sharma and Anjali Babar. Santosh Sinha (vocal); Parminder Singh (tabla); Lavinya (sitar) and Shahnawaaz (sarangi) will be the accompanists.
At 7 pm, the Bharatanatyam recital will be done by Tanya Saxena from Delhi, the disciple of Gurus A Lakshmanaswamy and Kamalini Dutt. K Venkateswaran (vocal); Radhika Kathal (natuvangam); Manohar Balatchandirane (mridangam) and K P Nandini (violin) will be there as accompanists.
The second day of the event will begin at 6 pm with a Sarod recital by Aayush Mohan from Delhi. He is a disciple of Pandit Balwant Rai Verma, Sharan Rani and Pandit Tejendra Narayan Majumdar. He will be accompanied by Pandit Ramkumar Mishra on the tabla.
At 7 pm, the event will continue with an Odissi recital by Sasmita Panda from Odisha, a disciple of Meera Das.