IHCL announces the opening of Taj City Centre in Kolkata

On May 7, 2022, 'Indian Hotels Company Limited' (IHCL), India's largest hospitality company, announced the opening of the Taj City Centre New Town hotel in Kolkata, West Bengal. An epitome of elegance and bespoke luxury, the hotel embodies a unique blend of old-world charm and modern-day convenience that is set to provide a one-of-a-kind experience to its travellers.

Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of IHCL said, "We are excited to announce the second Taj hotel in Kolkata with the launch of Taj City Centre, New Town. Regarded as India's intellectual, artistic and cultural capital, Kolkata is a dominant commercial hub of eastern India and we remain committed to growing our presence in the city. This new opening further strengthens our partnership with the Ambuja Neotia Group."

The 137 rooms and 10 suites at Taj City Centre New Town, Kolkata offer a soothing sojourn away from the city's hustle and bustle. From the luxurious suites with private jacuzzi to charming rooms, it is a surreal escape with state-of-the-art amenities. Guests can enjoy gastronomical delights from tantalising global cuisines at the signature all-day-diner Shamiana; experience Asian delights in a vibrant semi-alfresco setting at 'Wykiki' and the finest collection of brews and bakes at The Emperor's Lounge. It also features the award-winning Indian and all-natural Jiva Spa. The hotel has six banquet halls to host sophisticated conferences and lavish social events.

Speaking on the occasion, Harshavardhan Neotia, Chairman, Ambuja Neotia Group said, "We are delighted to extend our partnership with IHCL once again. Taj City Centre New Town is perfectly positioned to capture Kolkata's growing status as a business and leisure destination."

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have six hotels across brands in Kolkata including one under development.