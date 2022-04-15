IHC exhibits stories of Indo-French scientific collaborations

New Delhi: Bonjour India's Science Beyond Borders exhibition was inaugurated at the Visual Art Gallery and Open Palm Court at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi, on April 12 at 7 pm. The exhibition will be open to the public from April 13 to 22, 11 am to 8 pm. The exhibition is part of Bonjour India, an artistic, cultural, educational, and literary initiative by the Embassy of France and its cultural service, Institut Français en Inde, the Alliance Française Network, and the Consulates of France in India.



At the inauguration, guests were welcomed by Dr Alka Pande, Consultant, Visual Arts Gallery. Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India and Aymar de Liedekerke de Beaufort, Head of Territory, India, and Head of Corporate and Institutional Banking (CIB), India, BNP Paribas, also addressed the audience. This was followed by a guided tour of the exhibition by Dr Nicolas Gherardi, spokesperson of the Curatorial team of Institut Français en Inde.

The exhibition showcases the shared scientific history of Indo-French scientific collaboration. The initiative takes visitors through some rare snippets of the prized Tata Central Archives, gives them a peek into Airbus' geospatial digital platform, brings to the fore some illustrious records from the Institut Français de Pondichéry, a repository of international research in cultures, environments and societies in South Asia, and delves into the experiences, memories, testimonies of many distinguished personalities from India and France.

Instead of delving into the technical nuances of scientific discoveries and achievements, the exhibition allows visitors to hear stories about the interactions of the people behind such discoveries, learn the historical significance of such scientific collaboration, and see how these partnerships continue shaping our world today.