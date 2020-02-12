ICAI elects new President, Vice-President for 2020-11

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) today elected its new President and Vice-President for the term 2020-2021.



CA Atul Kumar Gupta has been elected as the President, ICAI and CA Nihar Niranjan Jambusaria has been elected as the Vice-President, ICAI w.e.f. February 12, 2020.

CA Atul Kumar Gupta

Having served the profession for about two decades, CA Atul Kumar Gupta joined the Central Council of ICAI in 2013 wherein he remained a member for two consecutive terms, i.e. 2013-16 and 2016-19. He got elected as Vice-President in February, 2019 for the term 2019-2020.

A commerce and a law graduate by education, Gupta has led the cause of profession through various committees of the Institute, serving as Chairman of Digital Accounting and Assurance Board, Board of Studies, IT Committee and Indirect Taxes Committee, among others. He is known and appreciated widely for his key contribution as facilitator of the Goods and Service Tax regime, particularly in its formative years. Under his stewardship at Board of Studies, the New Scheme of Education and Training that was benchmarked with the revised International Education Standards, was launched in 2017, with thorough revision of the content of the study materials of Intermediate and Final level courses.

He, earlier, has been the Chairman of SAFA Committee on Education, Training & CPD and Director of XBRL India and ICAI-Accounting Research Foundation (ARF) in the past.

Through ICAI-ARF, he is credited for the promotion of the agenda of research in profession. After anchoring the ICAI-ARF team in the project of preparation of accrual-based financial statements of the North-Western Zonal Railways for the year 2014-15, Gupta has mentored the team in the project of preparation of accrual-based financial statements of the Indian Railways for the years 2015-16 and 2016-17.

As Vice-President of the Institute, CA. Gupta acted as Vice-Chairman of all Standing Committees including Executive, Finance and Examination Committees, besides being the ex-officio member of all Non-Standing Committees and Joint Editor of ICAI Journal, The Chartered Accountant. He is a Director in the Governing Board of Indian Institute of Insolvency Professionals of ICAI. CA. Gupta is also Vice Chairman on the Board of the Extensible Business Reporting Language (XBRL) India and Director in ICAI Accounting Research Foundation.

CA Nihar Niranjan Jambus

CA Nihar Niranjan Jambusaria is a man of professional wisdom, vision and strong organisational skills with a firm belief in all round inclusive growth of Indian Chartered Accountancy profession. A seasoned professional from Mumbai and currently associated in Industry, Jambusaria qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 1984 and was in practice for nearly 27 years.

Jambusaria has represented ICAI in many important committees constituted by the Government Ministries/ Regulators. He has been nominated as a Member of the e – Commerce Committee formed by the Ministry of Finance and Peer Review Committee of the Central board of Direct Taxes.

Also, he made contributions as the Chairman of – IndAS Implementation Committee, ICAI, International tax Committee and various other important Committees/ Board of ICAI. He has also served as a Member of SAFA Committee on Professional Accountants in Business ( PAIB).