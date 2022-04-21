I&B Minister visits the National Museum of Indian Cinema

On April 21, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur visited the National Museum of Indian Cinema (NMIC) located at the Films Division Complex on Pedder Road, Mumbai.

The Museum housed in two buildings - the 19th-century heritage structure, the Gulshan Mahal and the custom-built New Museum Building - caught the attention of the Minister.

After taking a visual tour of the Museum, the Minister remarked, "National Museum of Indian Cinema is a must-visit for those interested in films, especially Indian films. Your visit to Mumbai will be incomplete if you do not visit NMIC when you are in Mumbai."

Thakur encouraged film buffs and film enthusiasts across the country to visit the NMIC to know about the history of Indian cinema and its evolution.

"Spend some time here in NMIC and the Museum will take you back 100 years when cinema was made without any modern-day technology or equipment," he said.

He added, "Today we talk about animation, visual effects, graphics and gaming technology, but here we will get to see how films were made in those days in the absence of these and what progress has been made until today."

He also remarked about the pain taken by the filmmakers and technicians of those times in carrying such big cameras on rough terrain to shoot films. He said technology has brought ease to human life and to filmmaking itself.

While displays at Gulshan Mahal heritage building, spread over eight different halls of various sizes, trace the history of Indian Cinema from the silent era to the new wave, the New Museum Building houses mostly interactive displays.

Film properties, vintage equipment, posters, copies of important films, promotional leaflets, soundtracks, trailers, transparencies, old cinema magazines, statistics covering filmmaking, distribution and many more are displayed in a systematic manner depicting the history of Indian cinema in chronological order. Director-General of Films Division Ravindra Bhakar gave an overview of the museum.

Speaking about the role of cinema the I&B Minister said, "Indian cinema is our country's soft power which rules the hearts of millions of people across the world."

He also remarked that through entertainment, cinema has succeeded in creating an identity for India in the world. He added that highest number of films in the world are made in India. As is customary, he planted a sapling at the NMIC.