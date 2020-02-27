How to stay fit in this draining corporate world

Lucky are the ones who have flexible jobs and schedules, which is a dream of almost every corporate employee. If you are a part of the corporate world, chances are you find yourself chained to the company's time table and workload and struggling to take out some 'me time' out of your schedule but, alas, you always end up with a failed attempt.

Our sedentary lifestyles are said to be one of the key reasons of increased and frequent cases of ill health. By sitting for long hours at your office chair in the same position, consuming junk food, not indulging in any kind of physical activity, you are making yourself prone to bad health conditions.

If you want to avoid the unfit conditions and stay healthy and active, here are some tips for you, shared by experts.

Plan Your Meal

You need to plan your meal in a way that you consume the required amount of calcium, protein, carbohydrates, vitamins and fibre. Also, you must make small meals a part of your routine.

Say no to junk food. Pack your lunch in the morning and also, small meals for those surprise hunger pangs. Try to eat healthy while out for business meetings or trips. You may opt for salad or anything i.e. healthy and not junk.

Workout

30 minutes of intense workout can do wonders to anyone. It will not only help you lose weight but also, you will feel energised and active at work. Make sure you stay in the correct posture especially while in office, do some office specific exercises like neck movement and arm movement and take the stairs instead of lifts.

Quit SMOKING

As smokers have increased risks of heart attack and respiratory diseases, they also experience less endurance, poorer physical performance and increased rates of complications while doing exercise or any form of physical activity.

Drink Lots of Water

A good amount of water intake can help you with countless benefits and countless others for not drinking plenty of water. Water can improve your performance and efficiency and also, help you stay active, hydrated and get rid of fatigue.

Say No to Work Outside the Office

You must explore the ways to detach yourself from after office work demands. This is important because when we talk about fitness, both physical fitness and mental fitness is important and if ignored, it can take a toll on your health.