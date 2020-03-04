How to protect walls before and after Holi

Holi is around the corner, and with children and adults getting ready for the festival of colours, so should your home and walls. Experts share their tips to safeguard your house from colourful stains.

Easy clean paint: It is always better to go ahead with easy clean paint which is generally easy to wash off. This will allow your walls to look beautiful for

longer while providing a good resistant surface.

Sheen protection: People generally forget about wooden frames and furniture in their houses but one should be mindful that the wooden frames and furniture need extra attention. To ensure that the sheen remains intact, opt for an undercoat of water-based coating which is ideal for ceilings, window doors and walls.

Crack-proof coatings: Excessive splash of Holi water on the exterior walls of house easily makes its way to the cracks and gaps, resulting in damaging the walls. Hence, waterproofing products works as a solution for pre-treatment coats, exterior and interior basecoats, and fill the cracks to maintain perfect finish.