How to cover stretch marks with makeup
Stretch marks may be a fact of life, and while they're certainly nothing to be ashamed of, there may be times where you'd like your stretch marks to be out of sight.
Whether there's a special occasion you're getting all dolled up for or you simply want to feel your most confident on the beach, the right makeup products can be used to cover stretch marks temporarily. Inputs from the experts.
Colour correct
Using the colour wheel you learned about back in elementary school, you can easily neutralise any unwanted tones on your hair or skin. When it comes to covering stretch marks, it's important to consider their tone. If they're new and purplish, you'll want to use a yellow colour corrector to cancel out the color of the stretch marks.
If your stretch marks are older, you may not need to colour correct them as they're likely already flesh – toned, albeit lighter than the rest of your skin.
Using a full – coverage foundation is essential for covering stretch marks. Choose a full – coverage formula that contains high – load pigments and can cover everything from scars to hyperpigmentation.
Set your makeup
After expertly covering your stretch marks, you wouldn't want your makeup to budge throughout the day. To keep everything in place and get an extra boost of coverage, use a fluffy powder brush to sweep on a setting powder.
Apply self-tanner
While not using makeup everytime, self-tanner is a holy grail beauty product that can help disguise the look of stretch marks. Not to mention, you'll get the appearance of beautifully bronzed skin in the process.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Tense calm after the storm27 Feb 2020 5:59 PM GMT
Transfer of HC judge Muralidhar: Centre calls it 'routine',...27 Feb 2020 5:59 PM GMT
Day after 24 hours' deadline, HC gives 4 weeks to Centre to...27 Feb 2020 5:58 PM GMT
Kejriwal announces Rs 10 lakh for kin of violence victims27 Feb 2020 5:58 PM GMT
Centre must ensure peace in violence-hit Delhi: RSS leader27 Feb 2020 5:57 PM GMT