How to beat cold feet in winters

We all feel cold during the winters and one of the most exposed and vulnerable parts of our body is our feet. There are several reasons why our feet become and remain cold in winters. These include reasons related to extrinsic causes (surrounding environment), intrinsic causes (due to normal human physiology) and/or specific diseases.

Experts explain what the ailment is all about and hot to beat it. Extrinsic causes is when normal temperature is reduced it causes the constriction of the peripheral vasculature to save body heat loss by restricting circulation. High stress or anxiety, causes release of adrenaline into circulation which in turn leads to peripheral blood vessel constriction, this is an intrinsic cause. Circulation issues are another reason. There is decreased circulation to distal parts of the body and in turn leads to cold hands and feet. This can be due to a sedentary lifestyle, various heart conditions which lead to decreased cardiac output, tobacco smoking, atherosclerosis.

Nerve disorders: Cause for nerve damage are either external (injury, trauma, burns, frostbite) or internal (liver or kidney diseases, nutrient deficiency, infection). These patients also have additional symptoms of nerve damage.

Diabetes mellitus: It causes narrowing of blood vessels on the other it is also responsible for nerve damage.

Hypothyroidism: Reduced thyroid hormone level leads to reduced metabolic activity and in turn to cold hands and feet.

Preventive remedies:

Movement: it is one of the easiest ways to warm up. It acts by increasing circulation and in turn increases the foot and hand temperature.

Warm water foot baths is the easiest and most effective way; instant effect within 10-15 mins. Prevent crossing your legs for long while sitting. Traditional home remedies like rubbing of hands and feet with onion is an effective way to improve circulation.