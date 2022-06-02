Hoichoi, Dolby Atmos join hands to create quality Bengali content

Hoichoi, the leading on-demand Bengali content streaming platform and Dolby Laboratories, Inc, a company with decades of expertise in delivering breakthrough audio and visual experiences to billions of consumers worldwide, have come together to deliver an enhanced audio experience for viewers in Dolby Atmos.



Hoichoi announced that noted director Srijit Mukherji's much-awaited series 'Feludar Goyendagiri' will stream in Dolby Atmos to compatible mobile, living room devices.

Last year, content consumption behaviour has witnessed a drastic change. There is a significant rise in demand for enhanced audio-visual experiences for content consumption. To cater to the evolving aspirations, Hoichoi announced that it will start streaming its content in Dolby Atmos with one of the most anticipated shows 'Feludar Goyendagiri', starring Tota Roy Choudhury and Anirban Chakrabarti in leading roles.

Dolby Atmos is an innovative audio technology, with sound that moves around you in an immersive soundscape. With Dolby Atmos, viewers can experience multidimensional sound with incredible clarity and depth, enabling them to hear details they have never heard before.

Elaborating on the launch, Soumya Mukherjee, COO, Hoichoi said, "Hoichoi gives its users the convenience to watch and enjoy non-stop and quality Bengali content anytime anywhere. We are extremely proud to partner with Dolby. By streaming Hoichoi's content in the immersive sound of Dolby Atmos, we will be able to provide a premium entertainment experience to our viewers regardless of the screen size."

"Indian consumers recognise that high-quality sound and visual experiences have a huge impact and make viewing more exciting. At Dolby, it is our constant endeavour to elevate the impact of our users' entertainment by providing them with a breathtaking experience. With Hoichoi now streaming in Dolby Atmos, we will cater to the viewers of Bengali regional content globally and provide them a truly remarkable entertainment experience with moving audio on the go or in their living room," said Sameer Seth, Director Marketing, India, Dolby Laboratories.

Srijit Mukherjee, director of 'Feludar Goyendagiri' said, "As a filmmaker, one of your aims is to strike a connection with the viewer - to entertain them and take them deeper into your story. The multidimensional soundscape of Dolby Atmos allows us filmmakers to fulfill this aim by delivering entertainment that makes the viewers feel like they are inside the story. I am thrilled that viewers will enjoy 'Feludar Goyendagiri' in the immersive soundscape of Dolby Atmos."

Apart from 'Feludar Goyendagiri', Hoichoi will also stream titles like 'Mandaar', 'Rudrabinar', 'Obhishaap' and 'Mahabharat Murders'.