HIFF: Celebrating world cinema

The third edition of the Habitat International Film Festival (HIFF 2020) is back with a



fantastic line up of contemporary world cinema, scheduled to be held from March 13 to 22. The festival programming comprises a selection of

critically acclaimed and award-winning features, shorts and documentaries.

The festival will open with Spanish director Pedro Almadóvar's Pain and Glory. The festival's line-up of films include, Roy Andersson's About Endlessness, Levan Akin's And Then We Danced, Perdrix or The Bare Necessity, The Golden Glove/Der goldene Handschuh, Babyteet and many more.

"HIFF returns bringing to you a pick of the best of 2019 from around the world. Add to that a

retrospective of Pedro Almodovar from his 2019 award winning Pain and Glory and milestone films starting with Dark Habits , a retrospective 100 years of the iconic Federico Fellini and I dare say it does feel like a very special festival", says Vidyun Singh, Director, Programmes, Habitat World.

HIFF's special section is the Retrospective section, presenting the works of Spanish director, Pedro Almadóvar and his graphic understanding of human nature, the larger-than-life themes, the gloriously melodramatic plot twists, and a bustling palette, continue to command great anticipation and appreciation among film lovers. Dark Habits (1983) What have I done to deserve this? (1984), Law of Desire (1987), Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (1988) and multiple-award winner, Volver (2006) constitute the line-up.

HIFF will celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of Federico Fellini by screening his seven milestone films include La dolce vita (1960), 8 ½ (1963) and Amarcord (1973).

Extending conscious and creative solidarity with the International Women's Day 2020, HIFF will also host films by women directors. The Ground Beneath My Feet by Marie Kreutzer, Proxima by Alice

Winocour, Retrospekt by Esther Rots, Waterproof by Daniela König, are some of them.