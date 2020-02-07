Healthy Affair
Minister Dr Shashi Panja at the stall of Caring Minds at Sanjeevani Swasthay Utsav held in Kolkata. Caring Minds is a state-of-the-art super-specialty facility for mental healthcare and psychological growth, founded by Psychotherapist and Counsellor Minu Budhia
