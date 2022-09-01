Hartalika Teej - Glorifying the spirit of brotherhood

To cherish the essence of unity amidst diversity, 'Hamro Swabhiman Trust', a social wing of 'Patanjali Yogpeeth', celebrated 'Hartalika Teej' on August 30, 2022, at the Siri Fort Auditorium, New Delhi.

'Hartalika Teej' is a pious festival observed mostly by women and girls and is a special occasion for the people of North India and Nepal. 'Hamro Swabhiman Trust' organised an event on this occasion to celebrate the auspicious day in the presence of Indian and Nepalese citizens, thereby, glorifying the spirit of brotherhood. The talented budding dancers of the 'MJ Ash Dance' studio also added stars to the event with their graceful and amazing dance performances.

The event was graced by the presence of yoga guru Swami Ramdev and CEO of 'Patanjali Ayurved', Acharyashree Balkrishna and dignitaries from the Centre and states, the Ambassador of Nepal to India and a host of Padma Shri awardees such as author Sanu Lama, writer and poet Kedar Nath Gurung, percussionist Kaajee Singh and author Lil Bahadur Chhetri. It was also attended by Shyam Thapa, the chairman of the 'All India Federation Technical Committee', Colonel Lalit Rai, social activist Indira Ranamagar, entrepreneur Vishnu Prasad Sharma, social activist Anuradha Koirala, Member of Parliament Raju Bista, educationist Tarapati Upadhyaya, artist Mukesh Thapa and singer-actor Muralidhar. These prestigious attendees were also honoured with the 'Hamro Gaurav Award 2022'.

Apart from the awardees, there were hundreds of Nepali-speaking people and guests from across communities including representatives from government and non-government organisations. Also, a host of writers, educationists, social reformers, singers and artists of international fame from Nepal and India filled the celebration with zeal and fervour in their captivating performances.

" 'Hamro Swabhiman' strives to observe the dignity of Nepali and Gorkha people in India by commemorating their age-long contribution to society and ensuring the inculcation of traditions, education and health among the community. We aim to preserve and promote the culture and tradition at the global level," said CEO and co-founder of 'Patanjali Yogpeeth', Acharya Balkrishna.

An award ceremony, 'Gaurav Samman', was also held to honour legendary personalities who have made exemplary contributions to their respective fields.

"The infusion of our unity, integrity, dignity and divinity is our primary goal and this leads to the vision behind the establishment of the 'Hamro Swabhiman Trust'. The enthusiasm and energy among the attendees showcased the spirit of unity and camaraderie amongst the people of various Indian communities," said yoga guru Ramdev.