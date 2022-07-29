Hareli celebration: Delhiites get a glimpse of Chhattisgarh's culture

Chhattisgarh came alive in Delhi's Lutyens' zone where a traditional festival of the state was celebrated with much zeal and enthusiasm.



Hareli, the folk festival of Chhattisgarh, focuses on the importance of agricultural tradition and the environment. It is considered the first festival of the year in the region. After the sowing of paddy, the farmers worship all the agricultural and iron tools on the auspicious day and pray for a good harvest and health.

So, as part of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's initiative, that aims at preserving the state's culture and tradition by passing it on to the next generation, an event was organised at Chhattisgarh Bhawan. Besides the CM, the event was graced by several dignitaries including Chhattisgarh Resident Commissioner Ajeet Vasant .

The celebration began with women employees and Chhattisgarhi dance troupes worshipping Goddess Chhattisgarh Mahtari as well as the tools and equipment used by farmers. This was followed by a tribute to the Goddess through a devotional folk song, which left the audience spellbound.

Visitors gathered in large numbers at the Bhawan, where they not only enjoyed the cultural programs and folk songs of Chhattisgarh but also relished the traditional dishes. Enthusiastic participation in the traditional game of climbing 'Gendi' was witnessed. While 'Gendi' (long bamboo poles with a footrest) requires a lot of concentration and balance, the game also gives people the message of becoming physically and mentally fit.

The cultural programme, as part of the event, consisted of a folk song and four to five folk dance performances by dance troupes from Chhattisgarh. The presentations not only connected the visitors with the state's vast culture but also made the people of Chhattisgarh nostalgic with happy memories.

Speaking on the occasion, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said, "The main objective behind such celebrations is to connect people, especially the youth, with their tradition and culture so that they can feel proud of the rich cultural heritage, local festivals and traditions of Chhattisgarh."

The people of Chhattisgarh settled in Delhi appreciated the Chief Minister's initiative. They said that such events keep them close to their culture and tradition even when they are far away from their native state.

What added to the festivities was heavy rainfall during the celebration as if the Gods had blessed the gathering.

The festivities concluded with a lunch session full of aromatic Chhattisgarhi delicacies including 'cheela', 'chausela', 'kheer' etc.