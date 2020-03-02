Green space can reduce violent crimes in cities
New York: A new study suggests that properly designed and maintained outdoor green space has the potential to reduce violent crime and gun violence, to make communities safer and keep residents healthier.
Conversely, green space that is poorly designed and inadequately maintained can help crime take root and spread, the researchers said.
The findings, published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, come from a team of scientists that has assembled a big-picture review of research on the complicated relationship between nature and crime in urban areas.
They identified several patterns that can help inform public policy, guide urban design and promote neighbourhoods that are safe and pleasant to live in.
"How to control violent crime is a polarising issue. We are interested to see, as designers whose work is to shape the physical environment, if it's possible for us to contribute to this conversation and to take some actions to see if we, personally, can contribute to reducing crime," said study researcher from University of Virginia.
The research sought to synthesise the findings of many previous studies that looked at the effects of various forms of green space on crime and criminal
behaviour.
The researchers initially considered more than 14,000 papers but ultimately winnowed those down to 45 done in the US, which offered the most relevant insights into how access to nature might improve public safety.
According to the researchers, the initial review was challenging because the topic is vast and can be approached from many angles. "You might talk about community gardens, you might talk about people's lawns," explained researcher.
"People who do the
studies might go out and count the number of trees on sidewalks, or examine satellite images. Or look at the number of vacant lots that were turned into green space," added the researcher.
That, combined with the wide variety of crime examined and how it was reported, made it difficult for the researchers to draw specific conclusions.
For example, nine studies looked at the effect of green space on gun violence. Six found that such interventions reduced crime, while three were inconclusive. "There is evidence that greening interventions at the urban level reduces violent crime, specifically gun violence," researcher concluded.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
India's manufacturing activity eases marginally in Feb: PMI2 March 2020 5:18 PM GMT
LTRO: RBI receives Rs 1.71L cr2 March 2020 5:18 PM GMT
6.35 cr ITRs e-filed till mid-Feb this fiscal2 March 2020 5:17 PM GMT
Around Rs 10.52 lakh cr of corporate debt at risk of2 March 2020 5:16 PM GMT
Centre allows onion exports from Mar 15, MEP removed2 March 2020 5:15 PM GMT