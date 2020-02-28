Golden Chariot to hit the track

IRCTC, the travel, tourism and hospitality arm of Ministry of Railways has added another luxury train 'Golden Chariot' to its fleet. Owned by Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC), the Golden Chariot train, which commenced in 2008 was taken over by IRCTC for operation, management and marketing through a recently executed agreement between the two corporations. The Golden Chariot is again going to hit the tracks in a new look and feel on an exciting week long itinerary.



IRCTC has planned three trips of Golden Chariot on Pride of Karnataka itinerary on March 22, 29 and April 12. The 6 nights/7 days itinerary shall commence from Yeshwantpur Railway Station in the morning shall visit Bandipur National Park, Mysore, Halebidu, Chikmangalur, Hampi, Badami-Pattadakal-Aihole, Goa before returning to Bengaluru.

The train has undergone a makeover befitting taste of international train travel enthusiasts. The train now

has new features including newly upholstered furniture, elegant drapery, renovated rooms and bathrooms among others. For providing wholesome in-room entertainment, smart TVs with variety of wifi enabled subscriptions including Netflix, Amazon, Hotstar etc have been installed. CCTV cameras and fire alarm System have been added for safety.

Experienced chefs have created menus presenting an eclectic mix of mouth watering international as well as domestic fare. The Package now comes with selected house wines and beers included in the cost with a host of spirits on offer. The guests can continue to enjoy relaxing spa therapies at the onboard spa.

While a lot has changed, what has not changed is the warmth and pleasing demeanour of the staff, which shall strive to make this experience memorable for the guests.