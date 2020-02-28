Give your closet a season-fresh update

Crush into spring/summer 2020 well-informed with the top looks to grab the maximum attention. This spring speaks loudly about femininity with a myriad of options to offer the urbane woman. So, if you're looking to keep your wardrobe up-to-date, the latest trends can be your inspiration and choice. Here, we offer you from cut-outs to off-the-shoulder for you to add to your shopping list.

Unconventional shapes meet craftsmanship as designers flaunt attractive pattern-making skills. A series of artistic draping, twisting, cut-outs, cinching and folding techniques are used to emphasise silhouettes.

Floral embroideries make a comeback. On the surface front, wide explorations of washes are featured over denims ranging from worn out effects to deeper indigo dips.

The fashion expert shares key details that are going to be big this summer.

Cut-Outs

The waist is being emphasised as brands go for cut-outs around the midriff. Dresses emerge as the most popular category for the trend as seductive cuts hint at skin show.

The detail compliments all body

types since it gives the illusion of a more slender form, and works wonders on black! Come summer, the detail is set to cast a breezier impact, and make everything just a bit more alluring.

Corsetry

Since decades, corsets have been regarded as symbolic of a very restrictive, feminine figure. But designers today are taking the detail to a level that speaks about the female body with a bold and empowering edge.

Corseted details came centre stage as designers presented it over millennial and Gen Z – approved streetwear looks. Dramatic shoulders set against structured corset-belts stood out.

Ruching

Femininity makes a comeback with ruched detailing for spring/summer 2020 as fashion brands turn to gathered detailing to accentuate body forms. Shoulders, sleeves and the bust area emerge as key points of focus, along with ruching extending all the way down the side over bodycon dresses. There is no specific placement being followed, rather the focus is on achieving a no-fuss look.

Off-The-Shoulder

Baring the neck is in style this season as designers flaunt collar bones and amplify the shoulders without

showing too much skin. The industry is inclining itself towards adopting the 'less is more' concept by opting for off-the-shoulder details on outfits.

Both Carolina Herrera and Alexander McQueen used this detail on short dresses but to different effects – the former presented a romantic vibe with tiered ruffles, while the latter went for a statement in neon green with drooping flouncy sleeves reaching mid-arm.

See-through

From diaphanous shirts and dresses, to gauzy skirts and see-through windcheaters, to

delicate fabrics like tulle, organza and mesh, S/S '20 is embracing transparency in a big way.

This season sees a diverse range of techniques, with few key pieces featuring the fusing of appliqué and embroidered motifs, paired with ruching and gathers.