Give your closet a fresh update

Crush into spring/summer 2020 well – informed with the top looks to grab the maximum attention. This spring speaks loudly about femininity with a myriad of options to offer the urbane woman. So, if you're looking to update your wardrobe, the latest trends can be your inspiration and choice. Here, we offer you from cut-outs to off-the-shoulder for you to add to your shopping list.

Unconventional shapes meet craftsmanship as designers flaunt attractive pattern-making skills. A series of artistic draping, twisting, cut-outs, cinching and folding techniques are used to emphasise silhouettes.

Experts share key details that are going to be big this summer.

Cut-Outs

The waist is being emphasised as brands go for cut-outs around the midriff. Dresses emerge as the most popular category for the trend as seductive cuts hint at skin show. The detail compliments all body types since it gives the illusion of a more slender form, and works wonders on black!

Corsetry

Since decades, corsets have been regarded as symbolic of a very restrictive, feminine figure. But designers today are taking the detail to a level that speaks about the female body with a bold and empowering edge.

Corseted details came centre stage as designers presented it over millennial and Gen Z-approved streetwear looks. Some of the designers opted for the golden route of pairing the detail over tulle dresses.

Ruching

Shoulders, sleeves and the bust area emerge as key points of focus, along with ruching extending all the way down the side over bodycon dresses. There is no specific placement being followed, rather the focus is on achieving a no-fuss look.

Off-The-Shoulder

Baring the neck is in style this season as designers flaunt collar bones and amplify the shoulders without showing too much skin. The industry is inclining itself towards adopting the 'less is more' concept by opting for off-the-shoulder details on outfits.

Famous designers from the fashion world have used this detail on short dresses to present different effects, like a romantic vibe with tiered ruffles, and some dresses were made in neon green with drooping flouncy sleeves reaching mid-arm.

See-through

From diaphanous shirts and dresses, to gauzy skirts and see-through windcheaters, to delicate fabrics like tulle, organza and mesh, S/S '20 is embracing transparency in a big way.

This season, ladies will be fascinated to see a diverse range of techniques, with few key pieces featuring the fusing of appliqué and embroidered motifs.