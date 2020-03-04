No one wants excess facial hair. Though waxing and threading are the most common ways to get rid of them but the hair keeps coming back. The most important question is that how to stop the excess growth of facial hair on your body?

In the long run, herbal formulas are more effective as they not only remove facial hair but also reduce the hair growth.

Chandan ubtan is one of the oldest and most effective remedies for removing facial hair that one can use easily from the comfort of your own home. Most of the ingredients are found in your very own kitchen.

Experts also share some recipes to try at home.

Ingredients – sandalwood powder, orange peel powder, green gram flour, rosewater and lemon juice (freshly squeezed).

Step 1: Add them together and make a paste

Step 2: Apply it to your face, at least for 15 minutes, let it dry and remove it circulating in a circular motion.

Gram flour and orange peel have a natural exfoliating properties and when used with rosewater and sandalwood.

Sugaring is another way that has been used in the Middle East for many years. It is a very simple formula that can be simply prepared at home by storing the home made solution in a heatproof jar. It can be melted to apply on skin whenever needed. This method will especially beneficial for forehead, upper lips and chin. Try this to get rid of facial hair.

At home, sugar depilator can be prepared with these following ingredients.

Ingredients – 500g granulated sugar, juice of one lemon, strips and butter knife.

Step 1: Add lemon juice to sugar.

Step 2: Mix and heat in a saucepan till sugar is caramelised to a golden brown.

Step 3: Remove from heat and add glycerin to the solution.

Step 4: Store in heat roof containers.

Step 5: Apply the solution on the upper lip, chin and use a strip to peel off the hair.

Oats and kalonji scrub – This one is also one of the best formula to make and apply as a facial mask. Oats and kalonji scrub works best on

retarding hair growth. This method will help you to removes excess hair from your face.

Ingredients – For this we need these ingredients skimmed milk, kalonji seeds, honey and oats powder.

Step 1: Soak kalonji in skimmed milk, leave for 10 minutes for kalonji to be soft.

Step 2: Add oats powder and honey to it.

Step 3: Apply a layer on face, let it dry and massage in a circular motion to exfoliate and remove the mask.

This can be used once in a week.