Gandhi's teachings on food

Kendriya Bhandar, India's largest public sector retail chain and a welfare project under the aegis of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Government of India, is taking a lead in commemorating 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi by spreading his timeless teachings on food.



They are organising a special

programme, 'Mahatma Gandhi's

Experiments with Food – Key to Health' on March 2 at Satyagraha Mandap, New Delhi.

The programme will be inaugurated by Chief Guest Dr Jitendra Singh,

Minister of State, Prime Minister's Office and Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

More than 400 delegates comprising Members of Parliament, Senior government officials, Diplomats, Senior representatives of top PSUs and companies, Multilateral and International agencies will be attending the event.

There will be special discussions on live cooking session and special yoga dance on Shiv Tandav Stotram and an exhibition along with free diet and yoga consultation for all.