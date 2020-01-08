Gadkari launches KVIC 2020 calendar, diary; pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

The 2020 calendar and diary of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), having 'My life is my message – Mahatma Gandhi' quote as its central theme, was launched on January 7, in New Delhi, by Union MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari. Also present on the occasion were V K Saxena, Chairman, KVIC and Arun Kumar Panda, Secretary MSME.



The cover page of the calendar showcases Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Sabarmati Ashram on behalf of the whole nation, commemorating 150th birth anniversary of 'Bapu'.

Appreciating the symbolical importance of KVIC Calendar, Gadkari said, "This calendar highlights KVIC's conviction in all its schemes and programs being implemented across the states in India. KVIC has achieved historic milestones in 2019, which have been showcased in the calendar as well. The fabric of transformation is making its niche not only in India but also in international markets. It is this commitment and the will power of the government as well as KVIC, which will transform into euphoric achievements in the year to come."

Complementing the support provided by Ministry, VK Saxena said, "This year the theme of the calendar is the tribute given to the father of the nation, by imbibing his vision, his principles and ideals in the implementation processes of the schemes and programs of KVIC. Mahatma always endeavored to encourage the traditional art forms and reach out to the remotest places in India to unleash the potential of local artisans. This calendar showcases the multi-pronged strategies that KVIC used to empower the local artisans through various schemes and programs."

Saxena further said, "The white and blue color theme of the calendar symbolises the central part of Indian National flag, depicting 'cleanliness' – by reducing the use of single use plastics with the help of substitutes promoted by KVIC such as hand-made paper and earthenware and 'knowledge' – by means of training, capacity building, distribution of advanced machineries. The color theme which has been taken from Charkha of the Indian National flag also highlights the importance the wheel of law – symbolising that KVIC has become more vigilant and cautious in its processes, and is ready to take stern actions against the wrong doers exploiting the name of KVIC."