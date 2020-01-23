Framed within: A kaleidoscopic view of living spaces

An exhibition of paintings by Malay Saha will be held at Triveni Kala Sangam, New Delhi, from January 24 to February 3, 2020.



'Framed within', the 6th solo show of kolkata based artist, Malay Saha, projects the works mostly in blacks and whites, squares and checks, flats and textures. Settled in complete urban set up and overwhelming hum drum of city life, Malay's works reflect an awareness and spatial relationship between objects and beholder. Squares, rectangles, intricate dots and forest of lines explore the relationship between visual and psycho-social space of urban life.

His canvases are actually the celebration of life, a kaleidoscopic view of living spaces. Along with prominent blacks and whites, Malay uses bright red, saturated yellow, hues of green and streaks of dazzling paints to emphasise his topologically complex composition of furniture which are almost bereft of human presence. There, a mysterious shade of authority prevails. Each of the frames, chosen as exhibits, are vivid documents of his quest to a more meaningful human existence.

In some canvases we discover shadowy human forms in silent dialogue with the objects in somber monochromes. Malay has demonstrated a virtuosity in the use of colour, a mastery over texture and technique where in splattering, cross hatching, dazzling edges and a hat-tip to the pointillists. All these have together elevated the frames to hypnotic, significant and thought provoking artworks.