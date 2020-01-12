For the love of street food

Looking at the overwhelming response of the foodies of Kolkata, Acropolis Mall, India's premium mall extented the dates of its much-popular food festival 'Chatpata'. The festival, which started on January 3 was extented to January 7.



The centre of attraction of the street food festival was a cooking competition where members of Calcutta Foodies Club participated in two batches.

Deputy Consul of French Consulate, Nawal Ghedhaifi graced the occasion to present prizes to the winners of cooking competition. She also gave away prizes of online food photography competition.

Acropolis had earlier announced an online food photography contest where each participant clicked single photograph of any dish of 'Flavours of Bakery' or 'Chatpata Food festival' (Street Food Festival) and posted on Acropolis Mall Page or Calcutta Foodies Club Page. Judges like BIkas Das, senior photographer associated with AP and Dr Agniva Chakraborty later adjudged the contest and selected twenty best photographs from 100 photographs.

Chefs like Sumanta Chakraborty and Executive Chef of Lalit Great Eastern Hotel Madhumita Mohanta adjudged the cooking competition and selected top winners. Suman Bhowmik journalist, Coporate social engineer, India's first professional freelance food critic, food columnist, food consultant also adjudged the cooking competition.

Speaking on the occasion, K Vijayan, GM, Acropolis said, "At Acropolis we have been innovating and organising varieties of festivals. The street food festival christened "Chatpata" has been a great success. We have decided to extend the festival for another two days keeping in mind the foodies of Kolkata who love to pamper their palate and assembled here braving this inclement weather".

Food entrepreneurs like WoW Momo, Sengupta Caterer, Puchkaman, The Galley, Sylph Chocolate , Open Over Bakery have participated in the street food festival and displayed their mouth-watering dishes like varieties of momos, rolls, puchkas, sandwiches and brownies to pamper the palates of people who would assemble to satiate their cravings for street food.