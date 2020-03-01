For the love of nature

Bringing the three-day extravaganza organised by Delhi Tourism to an end, the 33rd Garden Tourism succeeded in attracting thousands of visitors to the venue of Garden of Five Senses. People not only bought numerous varieties of plants but also were spell bounded by the beauty of Garden of Five Senses as they spent quality time with their friends and family in the lush green gardens.



The floral displays were a big hit amidst the crowds as everyone wanted to witness how beautifully they had been crafted. Visitors were seen thronging the Garden Bazaar purchasing numerous plants for their house balconies and gardens. With its fresh air, exquisite landscaping, and contemporary installations, Garden of Five Senses stands unique and true to its name. The festival enlightened the visitors on the importance of gardening and how small efforts can make a difference towards a greener Delhi.

Garden Tourism Festival is held every year, usually in the month of February. It draws unique yet distinct theme each time. Themes vary from environmental issues to planning of garden and their maintenance. The theme for this year was kept as ''Green Balcony, #Green Delhi'' emphasizing on the importance of plants in one's home, the festival brings together various elements that help one create flourishing home gardens.

The third day of the festival showcased a vibrant semi-classical performance by Jayashree, a spellbinding magic show and a stand-up comedy show by Sushil Kharbanda, concluding the day with a grand Prize Distribution Ceremony, wherein winners across 32 categories were facilitated.

The festival over the years has become the biggest flower show in the capital as participants include leading nurseries, horticulture and floriculture societies and suppliers of the horticulture equipment, seeds, fertilisers etc. Along with the flower show, special themed gardens are developed by various government civic agencies as well as private organisations and business houses. A large variety of seasonal and exclusive flowers were displayed and competitions held in various categories.

The second day witnessed the painting competition for children themed 'Fountains in the Gardens' which saw a commendable number of kids participating.

This year's participants included the horticulture departments of NDMC, CPWD, DJB, DDA, DDA Noida and Greater Noida, SDMC, Northern Railways, North, East and South MCD, leading nurseries, and suppliers of the horticulture equipment, seeds, fertilizers etc. A large variety of seasonal and exclusive flowers are displayed and competitions will be held in various categories.

With plants of all size and shape seen in the hands of new happy owners, the Garden Bazaar proved to be an instant hit with the crowd. Visitors young and old, posed with the floral sculptures, selfie points and displays, as many others captured the striking and appeasing kinds of flora around them. Smiles and memories galore, the visitors enjoyed the mesmerising performance by the Haryanvi Folk Group, the mind-bending tricks performed by the Illusionist and the peppy Bollywood numbers presented by Megha.

The 33rd edition of Garden Tourism Festival concluded on a joyous note as many visited the festival to see Delhi Tourism' s initiative of 'Green Balcony #Green Delhi' come to life.