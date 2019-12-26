Food trends for 2020 

When it comes to new trends in dining out, customers are switching over to healthy and natural food (Pesticide free) more than ever. Whatever the science says, many gusts have made up their minds: no genetic tempering with their food. Starting 2020, the preference will be more for GMO free ingredients and perhaps things will become more intense in the coming years. Also with the urban lifestyle evading our way of eating, one pot meals are surely the next big thing.



With time crunch in hand and both the partners working in a nuclear family scenario, one pot meals are super easy, highly nutritious with adequate protein and starch content and are perfect for a quick meal.

From 2020 onwards, it is going to be quite challenging for Chefs because of the new FSSAI regulations, imposing lot of restrictions on imported ingredients. Owing to that, most chefs will have to curate a menu with the locally available ingredients.

Chefs are working with emotional food along with childhood or regional memories.Food memories specifically offer a magical feeling, transporting you back in time through food. Chefs are taking this concept quite seriously now and are researching hard to bring back home mama's flavours, for one to feel truly nostalgic.

The signature old and lost cooking techniques are of great significance as well.

For instance the cooking process in one of the tribes of Rajasthan where they made pits in the ground and cooked their meat, was an intrinsic cooking method which is still prevalent in the state. So, 2020 will see revival of such old classic signature cooking techniques, recipes with presentation inspired from the bygone era.

(Inputs by Chef Prem K Pogakula, Executive Chef, The Imperial New Delhi)