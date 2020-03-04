Food and hospitality show sets in motion
AAHAR 2020, a five-day B2B event of the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) has started off at Pragati Maidan on March 3. The event will cover innovations across all areas of food and hospitality, supply chain including raw materials; processing; technologies; food safety and policy matters; packaging filling and sealing.
L C Goyal, CMD, ITPO said that India has yet to realise its full potential in exhibitions and conventions. The future editions of
specialised events, such as Aahar would be organised with unprecedented size and stature after completion of the International Exhibition and Convention Centre (IECC ). He indicated that around three lakh crore event industry has a crucial role to achieve the target of US$5 trillion economy by 2024. L C Goyal complimented all the associates and stake holders of the event and acknowledged continued support of the Ministry of Food Processing and Industries, Government of India APEDA along with other apex
bodies.
Rajesh Agrawal, Executive Director, ITPO said that the fair is an ideal platform to launch a 'pro-farmer based agri-policy' to ensure value addition of their produce and providing direct linkages with the export activity, thereby becoming an integral part of retail and supply chain globally.
Present on the occasion were Paban K. Borthakur, Chairman, APEDA; Rajesh Agrawal, Executive Director, ITPO; Dr S K Jindal,
President, AIFPA; Amit Lohani, Chairman, FIFI; Arvind Khanna,Vice-President, HOTREMAI and Rajeev Sachdeva, Vice-President, ARCHII, participants and
delegates from India and abroad.
