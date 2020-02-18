Flavours of Gujarat
Experience the authentic Gujarati food at a newly constructed state Bhavan in New Delhi. 'Ba Ni Rasoi' restaurant at Garvi Gujarat Bhavan aims to serve you the authentic flavours of Gujarat with a touch of home. The Bhavan was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, recently and will be open for public from February 20. Visit the place to delight yourself with pure vegetarian cuisine and make your dining experience memorable
