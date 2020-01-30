First Ginger hotel in Kolkata

Ginger signed its first hotel in Kolkata, West Bengal on January 30. While announcing the signing of its first hotel, Deepika Rao, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Ginger said, "We are delighted to announce the signing of Ginger in partnership with Last Peak Data pvt ltd. This hotel will be in New Town, Kolkata; one of the fast-growing planned satellite cities. The design will be around our lean luxe philosophy of seamlessness."



Located in a fast-growing commercial hub of the city, Ginger New Town Kolkata will have 125 vibrant rooms, an all-day diner, a bar, a meeting room and a fitness center. The hotel is on a fully fitted lease and is slated to commence operations in 2022.

Kolkata being a commercial, financial and cultural hub of East India houses many businesses such as electronics, information technology, pharmaceuticals and many more. The city is also home to the Victoria Memorial, Howrah Bridge and the country's preeminent cricket venue, Eden Garden.

GINGER is operated by Roots Corporation Limited, which is a subsidiary of The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL). With the signing of this hotel, Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) will have four hotels in West Bengal, including two under development.

With a revolutionary concept in hospitality, Ginger has the ability to enable its guests to switch seamlessly between work and play. Fortified with a pan India presence of 65 hotels across 45 cities including 15 under development, Ginger energises enterprising Indians in their journeys with a hospitality experience that provides comfort and convenience.