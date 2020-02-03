Fire Minister inspires youth at KRSL 2020

Second season of Kalindi Ram Slam League 2020 (KRSL 2020) opened at Kalindi Plot Ground, Lake Town in the presence of Sujit Bose, Minister of Fire and Emergency Services, Govt Of West Bengal and Chairman of Kalindi Ram Slam League 2020. The inauguration was held on February 2, 2020. Also present on the occasion was league's brand ambassador Suvra Joarder, World's first blade cricketer and captain of physically challenged cricket team of India.



Speaking on the occasion Bose said, "Suvra Joarder is a real life inspiration for aspiring young cricketers, especially those who are differently abled."

Exhorting these youngsters to take up new challenges, he remarked, "Hosla kayam rakhna, kamyabi hasil hoke rahega" (Have faith and you will be successful).

Eight teams from different parts of West Bengal will fight for the title of KRSL at the tournament to be played over seven days from February 3 to 9, this month. As many as hundred players will be locked with each other in a battle of supremacy over the whole week. Last year's Man of the Tournament Dhiraj Singh and Best Batsman Kouhsik Gayen were the top draws at this year's player auctions.

The tournament will close at the glittering prize distribution ceremony by eminent sports personalities which will be preceded by a friendly match between Sports Journalists XI and the Best of KRSL XI. A cash award of Rs 1.5 lakh and a trophy will be given to the winners.