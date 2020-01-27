Fface unveils its 2020 calendar

Fame Fashion and Creative Excellence (Fface), one of the prominent talent management brands of Eastern India, launched the



seventh edition of the Fface Calendar for 2020 at The Park, Kolkata, recently. The launch witnessed the glamorous presence of popular Tollywood faces – actress Subhasree Ganguly, actress Rachana Banerjee, director Raj Chakraborty, director Arindam Sil, director Prabir Roy, actor Vikram Chatterjee, actor Sean Banerjee, actress Falaque Rashid Roy, Neil Roy, Founder-Director of Fface; Paromita Ghosh, Strategic consultant-director of Fface and Indroneel Mukherjee, fashion director of Fface along with the brand face of Fface Calendar 2020 actress Paayel Sarkar.

Speaking on the occasion Neil Roy, Founder-Director, FFACE said, "Fface is incomplete without the constant love and support that we have received each year from our audiences. I would like to thank everyone for believing in us and extending their hand of support towards us, especially our sponsors, without their help and faith in our venture; we wouldn't be able to reach on its seventh edition." He also added, "We are launching the first ever website whereby aspiring models and actors can get directly connected to production houses, channels, fashion houses etc. This would be a place where aspiring talents can maintain their entertainment profile." The website is first of its kind India and will be available as www.ffaceconnect.com in collaboration with Tollykata.

The launch marked a gala fashion show unveiling the final twelve new faces featuring in FFace Calendar 2020. The finalist wore trendy outfits from Max Fashions' Spring Collection whereas the introduction round had the calendar models sporting Fface uniforms designs by Indroneel Mukherjee. The costumes in this edition of FFACE Calendar were designed by Estri. Fface is known for setting standards when it comes to the fashion and entertainment industry and that stood corrected when the models oozed confidence. The top twelve finalists for this edition were Abhilasha, Somsmita, Sreeparna, Madhutrisha, Srishti, Samarpita, Ritick, Anju, Asmita, Preety, Aindrilla, Raima and a rising talent Raayna.

The show was followed by an award ceremony where contestants were awarded by Auli, Macintel, Be Bonnie, SH Mumtazuddin, Rush Fitness, Max Fashion and Fujifilm.

Finally the show ended when the beautiful actress Payel Sarkar was introduced as the Cover Face of Fface Calendar 2020. The actor seemed extremely thrilled and happy to be a part of such an exciting and youth oriented venture.

Partners for FFACE 2020: The Park Kolkata – Hospitality Partner, Millennium Post – Print Partner, Be Bonnie – Makeover Partner, SH Mumtazuddin – Lifestyle Partner, Fujifilm – Memories Partner, Auli – Skin Partner, Rush Fitness – Fitness Partner, Macintel – Technology Partner, Candid Communication – PR & Media Partner, Bacardi & Simba – Beverage Partners, Century Ply – Furnishing Partners, Dreamshow Experience – Events Partner, ESS ESS – Outdoor Partner, Estri – Calendar Constume Partner, Facebook – Social Media Partner, 91.9FriendsFM – Radio Partner, Max Fashion – Fashion Partner, NLS Security – Security Partner, WOW Momo – Food Partner, Multicolours – Accessories Partner