Felicitating the deserving

MP Women and Child Development Minister Imarti Devi and Principal Secretary Anupam Rajan received 'Best State' and 'Best District Award' from Union WCD Minister Smriti Irani for Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) at an award ceremony held at The Ashok Hotel, in the national Capital, recently

