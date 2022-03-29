ExpoBazaar: The beginning of a new change

On March 29, ExpoBazaar, a subsidiary of 'India Expo Mart', Greater Noida was launched at a press conference held in Le Meridien Hotel, New Delhi.

A cross-border B2B e-marketplace, ExpoBazaar is a platform that will enable Indian businesses to market their products to ready-to-buy while showcasing India's best curated artisanal and lifestyle products to independent retailers and small business owners across the globe.

The launch event was graced by Rakesh Kumar, Chairman, India Expo Mart and Director General of Export Promotions Council for Handicrafts (EPCH); co-founders of ExpoBazaar Sarabjit Singh and Dileep Baid; directors of ExpoBazaar Mukesh Gupta and Vivek Vikas and Chairman of EPCH, R K Malhotra. The US team of ExpoBazaar virtually interacted with the Indian team of the platform.

The digital platform, which has over 15 categories like home décor, kitchen and dining and more, was formed during COVID-19 to enable Indian manufacturers and craftspeople to reach out to the world markets with minimum effort.

Speaking about the platform, Rakesh Kumar said, "We are redefining B2B e-commerce. Through this platform, we want to build a trusted and transparent community of buyers and sellers around the globe. The sellers on ExpoBazaar have uninterrupted access to our onboarding, marketing and sourcing teams to identify key processes that help create a harmonious seller-buyer ecosystem."

"For our Indian products, people can think of ExpoBazaar as 'Alibaba'. This would be a platform that can act like 'Alibaba' and bring in artisans and handicraft workers all around the country on this platform. When you see ExpoBazaar.in, it is basically for sellers to get registered here. We have a focused team which handles the artisans and teaches them how to sell on e-Commerce, how to prepare their products for the international markets, how to pack them and many more steps to be followed by the sellers," said Sarabjit Singh.

The platform has been launched in the US market in the first phase. In the next phase, it will get launched in India and the rest of the world.