Exploring the mysteries of Bermuda Triangle

The thriller novel titled 'Where Satan Rules', written by young sixteen year old author, Prabhav Bhagat, and published by Bloomsbury India Publication was launched on December 12, 2019 by Ruben Banerjee, Editor in Chief of Outlook.



The inauguration event was held at Civil Service Officers Institute, New Delhi along with Nitin Saluja, Founder of Chaiyos.

The event was also attended by a number of dignitaries including Ashwani Lohani, CMD, Air India, Bimal Julka, Information Commissioner, Raj Kumar, Director General, ESIC, Anshu Gupta, Magsaysay Awardee and Founder of 'Goonj' and others.

This novel of science fiction fantasy genre explores the mysteries of the Bermuda Triangle in the backdrop of the Second World War. The novel is based on the experience of two young boys. The novel is in the backdrop of December 7, 1941when the cosy world of two young boys Mike Carterson and Alex Gutherberg turns upside down as Japan attacks the US naval base, Pearl Harbour.

Orphaned, the boys get caught in one impossible situation one after other. And soon, the real nightmare begins as they find themselves wrapped in the chilling secrets of the Bermuda Triangle. Hounded by death, the boys witness utterly strange happenings, only to unravel a world beyond that could threaten the very existence of mankind.

Prabhav Bhagat, a natural story teller and a NTSE Scholar is studying in class XI.

The gripping plot and rich storyline of the novel 'Where Satan Rules' bears the signature of a seasoned wordsmith. An avid reader and lover of books, he lives in a house packed with books.

He is a Trinity College certified guitarist, and can be seen strumming his guitar during leisure.