Experience true essence of Gujarat in the National Capital

If you wish to see Gujarat, but cannot for any reason, then worry not. The national capital now boasts of a building which can make you experience the true essence of the state. Garvi Gujarat building constructed by the State Government is situated in a prime location of Delhi and is becoming a hub for several official as well as cultural activities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated this iconic building in the month of September 2019 and within a span of four months it has grabbed attention of politicians, people from film industry, foreigners as well as the common man.



Showcasing rich art and culture from the Gujarat, the interiors include Lipon work, Sun Temple, Art work of Kutch, varley paintings from Dang and several handicrafts from the state. Garvi Gujarat, as the name suggests shows what Gujarati's take pride in, hence is a mirror of the State. From Kutch to Dang all popular art and cultural activities are being depicted in this modern building.

A number of diplomats, industrialists, ministers and prominent personalities keep visiting the building to admire the architecture of the building. Recently, artists of the award winning Gujarati film Hellaro visited Garvi Guajrat and appreciated its look and ambience. This building shows that Gujarat is not only known for its entrepreneurship skills but is also popular for art, culture, craft, cuisine and hospitality.

Not just beautiful, this is also the "first eco-friendly" state bhawan in the national capital. It is constructed with the concept of rain water harvesting, covering green areas (28.87 of plot of area), a solid waste generation, e-waste generation, hazardous waste generation and sludge generation from STP. Beside this there are facilities of solar power generation and chilling plant as well as a green wall.

Foodies can experience the taste of Gujarat here. A restaurant serving traditional Gujarati cuisine at a nominal cost in a spectacular ambience attracts Delhiites in a big numbers every day. In addition, a Souvenir shop is also there for those who wish to avail the handlooms and handicrafts items from the state.

State Government entrusted the work for preparing design and construction of Garvi Gujarat to NBCC (India) Limited, and the construction work of this Sadan has been completed in less than two years. The design of the building is a fine mixture of traditional Gujarati and modern architecture.

This second sadan of State Government was dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Vijaybhai Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitinbhai Patel which was put into reality by Resident Commissioner Arti Kanwar.