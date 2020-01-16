Exhibiting artistic excellence

More than 3,000 works of art by South Pointers were showcased at the three-day Biennial Art and Craft Exhibition of South Point School and South Point High School from January 16-18, 2020. The exhibition was inaugurated by Wasim Kapoor, noted painter.



Kapoor profusely lauded the children for their objects of art and encouraged them to do even better. He however made it clear to the children that they must study well and pursue arts in conjunction with studies.

The creative potential of the budding artists of the school, ranging from Nursery to Class XII, were on display in the form of painted terracotta pots, plates and vases, glass paintings, wall hangings, lamp shades, trays and coasters, pencil holders, dolls made of hand-gloves and socks, to name a few.

Interesting project works as well as live demonstrations were put up by students. On-stage events showcased the various co-curricular activities while live demonstrations, dancing and singing in the courtyard supplemented the festive mood.

The exhibition also included contributions from the children of Sandipan, the free evening-school for under-privileged children run by South Point Foundation, and from students of the KMCP School, Hazra, which has been adopted by South Point. Costume jewellery made by the children of Sandipan were for sale.