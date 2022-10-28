European Union Film Festival 2022 - Stories of love, loss, hope and all that makes us human

After two years of the pandemic, the European Union film festival (EUFF) is back with its on-ground edition that starts on November 4 and will continue till November 13, 2022. In its 27th edition, the on-ground film festival in New Delhi will screen 27 movies from 27 European Union (EU) member states in 23 languages.

EUFF boasts 40 days of high-quality, award-winning cinema that's curated to delight audiences with a plethora of genres that promise to take them on a roller coaster of emotions. The festival will feature movies from Austria, Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia and many more European countries. These include some of the most talked about movies that have been awarded or participated in prestigious European film festivals.

This film festival is an annual event celebrating the diversity and creativity of European cinema, heritage and culture. Organised by the delegation of the European Union to India and the Embassies of the EU Member States and regional partners, the EUFF, this year also marks the celebration of 60 years of diplomatic relations between the European Union and India. Both the EU and India celebrate storytelling and this festival is a step towards creating a larger cultural exchange between the two.

Ugo Astuto, Ambassador of the European Union to India, said, "It gives me great pleasure to announce the launch of the 27th edition of the 'European Union Film Festival' in India. Back with an in-theatre experience after two years, the festival will continue in its virtual avatar as well. The festival will take audiences on a journey across Europe through different genres such as comedy, action, drama and animation. As we mark 60 years of EU-India diplomatic relationship this year, the film festival is a testament to our long-standing cultural ties. To celebrate this landmark, the virtual leg of the festival will showcase a special section on 'India @ European Festivals' featuring the best of Indian cinema."

The festival will be hosted in New Delhi across three venues - 'India Habitat Centre', 'Instituto Cervantes' and 'India International Center'. The festival promises to offer an eclectic mix of cinema, from human drama to fantasy and what binds all of them together is solid storytelling, riveting performances and extraordinary visuals that make every frame look like poetry in motion. The virtual film festival will follow the on-ground film festival and will run from November 15 to December 15, 2022.

Some of the films to be screened at the on-ground EUFF 2022 are 'Sonata', 'The Naked Truth About Zhiguli Band', 'Les Perfumes', 'Tailor', 'Even Mice Belong in Heaven' and 'Fox in a Hole'.