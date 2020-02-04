EPCH signs MoU with 'Hunarmand' association

The Republic of Uzbekistan is one of the largest countries in the CIS region, which has a special geographical and geopolitical position in Central Asia with abundance of natural and human resources. National arts and crafts in Uzbekistan occupy a prominent place in the cultural heritage of Uzbekistan.



Rakesh Kumar, Director General – EPCH informed that EPCH signed a MOU with "Hunarmand", an association in the Republic of Uzbekistan. The main objectives of Hunarmand includes enhancing the role of the arts and crafts in the development of national culture; restoring old traditions and distinctive types of manufacturing handicrafts; coordination of the activities of craftsmen, artisans, professionals in applied art; organising fairs and exhibitions in Uzbekistan and abroad; providing artisans with domestic raw materials, and new & modern technology.

The objectives of both the organisation are the same to promote arts and crafts of the Country to the world markets and to further create favourable conditions for development of handicraft sector and support the artisans of both the countries.

"Signing of MOU will be based on mutual interest in expanding the cooperation in the field of handicrafts, better acquaintance with cultural life of the population of the states of the parties. Both the parties will provide bilateral support and cooperation in the field of crafts and culture as a partner for each other festivals to be organised mutually. This will allow crafts persons of both countries to participate in festivals, free workspace to sale their artefacts and products," explained Kumar.

The MOU shall be valid for a period upto three years. Signing of MOU will be beneficial for the both the parties as under the MOU, the Uzbek artisans will participate in IHGF-Delhi and in exchange Indian artisans will be participating fairs and exhibitions to be organised in Uzbekistan in near future.