EPCH India Pavilion opens at Spring Fair International

Dr Aman Puri, Consul General of India to Birmingham, United Kingdom inaugurated EPCH India Pavilion on February 3, 2020 set up during Spring Fair International 2020.



RK Verma, Executive Director-EPCH, Jogiranjan Panigrahi, Joint Secretary and Pankaj Kumar Singh, Dy Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, Govt of India were also present during inauguration ceremony of EPCH India Pavilion.

The fair will continue at National Exhibition Centre (NEC) till February 6, 2020, informed Rakesh Kumar, Director General– EPCH.

UK market is known as one of world's best-selling markets of gifts and handicrafts items. The city is famous for its small/medium commodity trade and vibrant market.

Spring Fair International is part of Europe's one of the largest gift events covering housewares items, Christmas gifts, floral and seasonal decorations, children's gifts, art and framing, fashion jewellery and accessories, etc, hosting more than 1300 exhibitors and attracting UK buyers.

Kumar, DG – EPCH further informed that looking at the versatility of the UK market, Council is regularly participating in Spring Fair International, Birmingham, UK.

In this edition, 31 member exporters of EPCH and Khadi and Village Industries Corporation are participating under EPCH India Pavilion with 9 entrepreneurs. The Indian exhibitors are from Moradabad, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kolkata, Delhi, NCR, Mumbai, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Jammu.

Spring International Fair is a B2B fair spread over an area of 32000 sq metres, widely visited by approximately 35000 visitors, volume buyers from UK and from across the globe.