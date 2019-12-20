Environment Partnership Summit 2019
(L to R) Professor (Dr) Saumen Kr Mahapatra, MIC, Department of Environment, Governemnt of West Bengal; Nicholas Low, Deputy High Commissioner, British High Commission in Kolkata; Sanjay Budhia, MD-PATTON Group; Freddy Svane, Ambassador at The Royal Danish Embassy-Delhi; P K Mishra, IAS, Principal Secretary, Department of Environment, Government of West Bengal and Dr Kalyan Rudra, Chairman, West Bengal Pollution Control Board at Environment Partnership Summit 2019 organised by Indian Chamber of Commerce
