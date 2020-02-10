Enjoy guilt-free calcium

If you think milk and milk products are the only good sources to obtain dietary calcium, think again! You can very well meet your daily recommended allowance of calcium even if you turn vegan.

Of late, milk has earned a bad rap for being a controversial dietary ingredient. The reason being the presence of pro-inflammatory substances in milk and more people developing intolerance towards lactose.This has made a lot of people include calcium supplements to meet the daily requirements. But, you can very well meet the dietary calcium needs from natural food sources too. Here are the top non-dairy plant-based calcium food sources, shared by a health expert.

Soy

Soy is an excellent source of dietary calcium with 100 grams of soybeans providing you approximately 280 milligrams of calcium. It can be consumed as boiled soybeans or in the form of tofu, tempeh, soy granules, soy nuggets or soymilk. It provide complete protein which means they contain all the essential amino acids required by the body.

Sesame Seeds

100 grams of sesame seeds provide a whopping 975 milligrams of calcium. Sesame seeds contain essential phytonutrients that help in lowering cholesterol levels apart from strengthening the bones. These tiny seeds also offer five grams of protein per 30 grams of serving making them yet another excellent choice for plant-based protein. Copper mineral present in sesame seeds can also provide relief from arthritis. You can sprinkle dry roasted sesame seeds over your soups, salads, and stews or add them to your smoothies.

Almonds

Almonds are yet another excellent source of obtaining plant-based calcium. 100 grams of raw almonds provide around 264 milligrams of calcium. But, they don't just boast of high calcium- these tiny nuts are packed with protein, Vitamin E, magnesium, fibre, and potassium- making them a powerhouse of essential nutrients. Almonds can help to strengthen the bones, keep blood pressure levels in check and help stabilise blood sugar levels. You can munch on a handful of almonds every single day .

Ragi

Ragi is also known as finger millet. 100 grams of ragi offer 344 milligrams of calcium – making them the best grain for obtaining dietary calcium. Ragi is also rich in potassium that helps in maintaining blood pressure levels. Additionally, ragi can help to stabilise blood sugar levels and can be readily given to toddlers after 6 months of age. You can add ragi in your diet in the form of pancakes, cheela, roti or you can make ragi malt by simply combining ragi with some water and cooking it over a low flame.

Chia Seeds

100 grams of chia seeds provide 631 milligrams of calcium. Not only calcium, but these tiny seeds also provide vital nutrients including – protein, magnesium, phosphorus, and fibre. Loaded with health-boosting antioxidants and soluble fibre, Chia seeds helps in boosting gut health and Omega 3 fatty acids help to prevent heart diseases. Soak chia seeds overnight in water and have it the next morning.

So, next time when you decide to go off milk or are not able to consume milk because of some reason- make sure to add these wonderful ingredients in your diet and give your bones the much needed essential mineral- calcium.